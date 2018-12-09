G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GIII. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $54.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $56.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.91.

GIII opened at $32.85 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.33.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 19,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $779,670.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,439,000 after purchasing an additional 426,960 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,705 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,327,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 50,107 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 129,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 50,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

