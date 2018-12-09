G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $32.82, but opened at $34.91. G-III Apparel Group shares last traded at $34.26, with a volume of 46715 shares traded.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $54.00 target price on G-III Apparel Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 19,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $779,670.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,215.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,845,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,239,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $156,132,000 after purchasing an additional 543,174 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 791,197 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,128,000 after purchasing an additional 519,672 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,060,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,346,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,439,000 after purchasing an additional 426,960 shares during the period.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

