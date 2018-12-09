Galliford Try’s (GFRD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities increased their target price on Galliford Try from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,200 ($15.68) and gave the stock an add rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Galliford Try in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,103.80 ($14.42).

Get Galliford Try alerts:

LON:GFRD opened at GBX 648 ($8.47) on Thursday. Galliford Try has a 1 year low of GBX 772.50 ($10.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,592 ($20.80).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a GBX 49 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Galliford Try’s previous dividend of $28.00.

In other news, insider Kevin Corbett sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,046 ($13.67), for a total value of £25,982.64 ($33,950.92).

Galliford Try Company Profile

Galliford Try plc operates as a housebuilding, regeneration, and construction primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Linden Homes, Partnerships & Regeneration, Building, Infrastructure, and PPP Investments segments. The company develops and sells private and affordable homes under the Linden Homes brand name; and builds sustainable communities, as well as provides private housing for sale on regeneration-led sites.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Galliford Try Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galliford Try and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.