GAM Holding AG Has $3.20 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (CVS)

GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,679 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 284.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 260.2% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $74.09 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a one year low of $60.14 and a one year high of $83.88. The company has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CFO David M. Denton sold 25,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $2,015,990.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,292.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,233 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,565 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CVS Health to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

