GAM Holding AG Purchases Shares of 17,574 Mercury General Co. (MCY)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Mercury General by 460.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the second quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General in the third quarter worth about $203,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Shares of Mercury General stock opened at $58.24 on Friday. Mercury General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 0.21.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.38. Mercury General had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $905.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is 152.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mercury General and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/gam-holding-ag-purchases-shares-of-17574-mercury-general-co-mcy.html.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.