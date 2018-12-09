GAM Holding AG Sells 4,722 Shares of Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

GAM Holding AG reduced its stake in Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schneider National during the second quarter valued at about $37,137,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schneider National by 337.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,377,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,687 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schneider National by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,558,000 after acquiring an additional 626,317 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 50.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,138,000 after acquiring an additional 415,281 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Schneider National by 162.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 521,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after acquiring an additional 322,668 shares during the period. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark B. Rourke sold 30,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 608,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,728,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Welch bought 2,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,408.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $19.89 on Friday. Schneider National Inc has a 12-month low of $19.68 and a 12-month high of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Schneider National had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Schneider National Inc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Schneider National from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Schneider National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

