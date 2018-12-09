GAM Holding AG Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,637 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 36,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% in the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 31,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 81,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 22.8% during the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $67.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.04.

Shares of EMR opened at $62.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $62.04 and a twelve month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 23.06%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.99%.

In related news, President Edward L. Monser sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,429,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $616,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WARNING: “GAM Holding AG Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/gam-holding-ag-trims-stake-in-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.