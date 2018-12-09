Gartner Inc (IT) Position Decreased by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 38,574 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Gartner by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Gartner by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total transaction of $260,130.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,104,693.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $460,405.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,045.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,818 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. Gartner had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

IT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Sunday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.10.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

