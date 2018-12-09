Gartner Inc (IT) Position Trimmed by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 95.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68,457 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gartner from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Gartner from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Gartner from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.10.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 3,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.24, for a total value of $460,405.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,045.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $147,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,469.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,226 shares of company stock worth $1,070,818. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

IT stock opened at $143.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. Gartner Inc has a 1-year low of $111.57 and a 1-year high of $161.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $922.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.96 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner Inc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

