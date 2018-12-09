GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (G1A) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on G1A. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Nord/LB set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($31.40) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.75 ($34.60).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €22.27 ($25.90) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €34.06 ($39.60) and a 12-month high of €42.88 ($49.86).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

