Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd cut its stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd owned about 0.10% of Genesee & Wyoming worth $5,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,919,000 after buying an additional 51,438 shares in the last quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the second quarter worth $3,806,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 12.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,858,000 after buying an additional 58,230 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 4.7% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 27,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 0.8% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 219,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,970,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWR opened at $78.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 12-month low of $67.61 and a 12-month high of $92.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Genesee & Wyoming’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

GWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Genesee & Wyoming in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Genesee & Wyoming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

