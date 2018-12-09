Gerald W. Mclaughlin Buys 7,403 Shares of Neos Therapeutics Inc (NEOS) Stock

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) CEO Gerald W. Mclaughlin purchased 7,403 shares of Neos Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.04 per share, with a total value of $15,102.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,102.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neos Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.00. 449,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,411. Neos Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $11.69.

Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). Neos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 586.25% and a negative net margin of 133.46%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neos Therapeutics Inc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEOS. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Neos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Neos Therapeutics from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Neos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Neos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $519,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Neos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neos Therapeutics by 28.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Neos Therapeutics Company Profile

Neos Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) using its drug delivery technology platform. Its product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms.

