Gibson Energy (GBNXF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Gibson Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an integrated midstream company, engages in the movement, storage, optimization, processing, marketing, and distribution of crude oil, condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), water, oilfield waste, and refined products in North America. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Logistics, Wholesale, and Other.

