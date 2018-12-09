Global Social Chain Trading Down 25.6% This Week (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar. Global Social Chain has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $184,911.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Rfinex, Indodax and HADAX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008740 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.35 or 0.02741286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00133401 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00181862 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $353.30 or 0.09847854 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 461,545,438 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, Indodax, HADAX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

