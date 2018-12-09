Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Holdings Reduced by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,768,589 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,330 shares during the period. Godaddy comprises 1.8% of Capital Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $147,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Godaddy by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on Godaddy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.07.

In other Godaddy news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 367 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $27,227.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 45,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $3,612,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,761 shares of company stock worth $8,474,173. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GDDY opened at $63.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Godaddy Inc has a twelve month low of $47.61 and a twelve month high of $84.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.71, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.79.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $679.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

