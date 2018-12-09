Godaddy Inc (GDDY) is Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s 9th Largest Position

Capital Guardian Trust Co. reduced its stake in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,450,438 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,503 shares during the period. Godaddy accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Guardian Trust Co.’s holdings in Godaddy were worth $120,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 15.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,965,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,020,000 after buying an additional 1,335,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 1,389.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,526,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,430,000 after buying an additional 4,222,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 9.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,154,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,294,000 after buying an additional 364,800 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 4.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,844,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,219,000 after buying an additional 113,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Godaddy by 9.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,013,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,936,000 after buying an additional 179,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Godaddy news, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $3,612,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Aldrich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $2,076,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,623.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,761 shares of company stock worth $8,474,173 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

GDDY opened at $63.72 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a 1 year low of $47.61 and a 1 year high of $84.97. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 151.71, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

