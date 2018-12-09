GoldMint Price Reaches $0.23 on Exchanges (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. GoldMint has a total market capitalization of $441,120.00 and $1,535.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00006338 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last seven days, GoldMint has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027909 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.02687882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00134426 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00178524 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.12 or 0.09706400 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint was first traded on August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GoldMint is blog.goldmint.io.

GoldMint Coin Trading

GoldMint can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.