Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT) Holdings Lowered by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,468 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.74.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.08). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

