Great Atlantic Resources (GR) Trading Up 15.4%

Great Atlantic Resources Corp (CVE:GR) shares were up 15.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 117,833 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 310,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

About Great Atlantic Resources (CVE:GR)

Great Atlantic Resources Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Atlantic Canada. The company explores for gold, zinc, tungsten, and antimony, as well as copper, lead, and silver deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Keymet property located near Bathurst, northeast New Brunswick.

