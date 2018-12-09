Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DWAS. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 65,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 153.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period.
DWAS opened at $46.56 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $45.92 and a 1-year high of $59.52.
