Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,887 Workday Inc (WDAY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,887 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Workday by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Workday by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Workday by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 153,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Petros Dermetzis sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $619,391.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $937,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,651 shares of company stock worth $106,051,661 over the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $160.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of -126.32 and a beta of 2.06. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $100.24 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.38 million. Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WDAY. KeyCorp raised their price target on Workday from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Workday to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $185.00 price target on Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

