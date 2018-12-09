Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Position in News Corp (NWSA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,653 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of News by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 69,082 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of News by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 237,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of News from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. News currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $12.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Corp has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $17.29.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. News had a negative net margin of 15.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that News Corp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

