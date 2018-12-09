Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 13.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNR opened at $139.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.50 and a 12-month high of $142.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.42. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $453.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($13.81) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -15.81%.

RNR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $161.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Henry Klehm III sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $103,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages in the United States and internationally. Its Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

