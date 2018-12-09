Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $7.64 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (CE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,651 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Celanese were worth $7,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth $100,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Celanese by 106.4% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Celanese by 875.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Celanese in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Celanese in the third quarter worth $209,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $103.00 target price on Celanese and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Celanese from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Celanese from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on Celanese from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

Shares of CE opened at $91.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $91.20 and a one year high of $119.29.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.39% and a net margin of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells value-added chemicals, thermoplastic polymers, and other chemical-based products worldwide. The company operates through Advanced Engineered Materials, Consumer Specialties, Industrial Specialties, and Acetyl Intermediates segments.

