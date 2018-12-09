Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.41. Green Plains Partners posted earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Green Plains Partners had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 88.58%. The business had revenue of $25.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.53 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Green Plains Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Green Plains Partners in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $73,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,195.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPP. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 44,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Green Plains Partners by 41.1% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 17,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Luzich Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $2,130,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $366,000. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GPP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,257. Green Plains Partners has a 12-month low of $13.30 and a 12-month high of $19.10. The company has a market capitalization of $458.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. Green Plains Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 39 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 61 acres of land.

