Greene County Bancorp (GCBC) vs. Prudential Bancorp (PBIP) Head to Head Contrast

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) and Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.9% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Greene County Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Prudential Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Greene County Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Bancorp has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greene County Bancorp $46.41 million 5.89 $14.40 million N/A N/A Prudential Bancorp $37.35 million 4.29 $7.06 million N/A N/A

Greene County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Prudential Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Greene County Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greene County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Prudential Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Greene County Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Prudential Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%.

Profitability

This table compares Greene County Bancorp and Prudential Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greene County Bancorp 31.50% 15.94% 1.32% Prudential Bancorp 18.91% N/A N/A

Summary

Greene County Bancorp beats Prudential Bancorp on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio consists of residential, construction and land, and multifamily mortgage loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; consumer loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, personal loans, and home equity loans, as well as other consumer installment loans, including passbook loans, unsecured home improvement loans, recreational vehicle loans, and deposit account overdrafts; and commercial loans. It operates a network of 14 full-service banking offices located in the Hudson Valley of New York. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Catskill, New York. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Greene County Bancorp, MHC.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile

Prudential Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

