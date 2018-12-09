Greenhill & Co., Inc. (GHL) Trading Up 5.9%

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.06 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 687,842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 451,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

GHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $512.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -71.43%.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Greenhill bought 219,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,986,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 282,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,717.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 220,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $4,986,328.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 483,934 shares of company stock worth $10,985,994 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 7.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 16,112 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,417,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Miller Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 213,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment bank for corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company provides financial advisory services primarily related to mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, financings, and capital raisings.

