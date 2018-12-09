Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) Shares Bought by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,266 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,101 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.14% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LP increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 16.9% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 20,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 163.7% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

GGAL stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $73.45.

GGAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. BidaskClub lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Grupo Financiero Galicia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

