GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.27 Million Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (BYD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $570,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 207.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after buying an additional 78,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the second quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 76,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. 71.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $612.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. As of October 15, 2018, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties offering a total of 1.76 million square feet of casino space, approximately 38,000 gaming machines, 900 table games, 11,000 hotel rooms, and 320 food and beverage outlets located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

