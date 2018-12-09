H & R Block (HRB) PT Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HRB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.81.

NYSE HRB opened at $27.04 on Friday. H & R Block has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.09.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.10. H & R Block had a net margin of 17.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,557.56%. The business had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that H & R Block will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in H & R Block by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,588,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,920 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in H & R Block by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,061,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,844,000 after purchasing an additional 881,000 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in H & R Block by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,008,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,963,000 after purchasing an additional 669,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in H & R Block by 233.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,768,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in H & R Block by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,766,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,692 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

