HarborOne Bancorp (HONE) & FB Financial (FBK) Critical Analysis

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) and FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and FB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HarborOne Bancorp 8.35% 4.04% 0.50% FB Financial 23.18% 13.41% 1.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HarborOne Bancorp and FB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HarborOne Bancorp $144.82 million 3.80 $10.37 million N/A N/A FB Financial $311.19 million 3.54 $52.39 million $2.14 16.75

FB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HarborOne Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.5% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of FB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of HarborOne Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of FB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

HarborOne Bancorp has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FB Financial has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. HarborOne Bancorp does not pay a dividend. FB Financial pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for HarborOne Bancorp and FB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HarborOne Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 FB Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

HarborOne Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.59%. FB Financial has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.08%. Given FB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FB Financial is more favorable than HarborOne Bancorp.

Summary

FB Financial beats HarborOne Bancorp on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans. The company, through its subsidiary, Merrimack Mortgage Company, LLC, also originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 14 full-service branches, 2 limited service branches, 1 commercial loan office, 1 lending office, and 13 free-standing ATMs. In addition, the company offers a range of educational services through HarborOne U,' with classes on small business, financial literacy, and personal enrichment. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is based in Brockton, Massachusetts. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Harborone Mutual Bancshares, Mhc.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers commercial lending products that include working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction loans, real estate term loans, and cash flow loans to small and medium sized businesses; and consumer lending products comprising first and second residential mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides residential mortgage banking services through its bank branch network and mortgage banking offices located in the southeastern United States; and an Internet delivery channel, as well as third-party mortgage services to smaller community banks and mortgage companies. Further, the company offers investment services, including equities, mutual funds, bonds, tax-exempt municipals, and annuities; and money management consultation and life insurance products, as well as retirement plan advisory services to business clients. As of January 22, 2018, it operated 58 full-service bank branches across Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in March 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

