Harris (HRS) Given News Sentiment Rating of 4.33

News headlines about Harris (NYSE:HRS) have trended extremely positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Harris earned a news sentiment score of 4.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Harris’ score:

Get Harris alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRS. UBS Group began coverage on Harris in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Harris from $181.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Harris from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut Harris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Harris from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.89.

Harris stock opened at $139.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.27. Harris has a fifty-two week low of $134.30 and a fifty-two week high of $175.50.

Harris (NYSE:HRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Harris had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harris will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Harris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.15%.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $627,407.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,594,312.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 26,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $4,283,430.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,286 shares in the company, valued at $209,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/harris-hrs-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-4-33.html.

Harris Company Profile

Harris Corporation provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems. It designs, develops, and manufactures radio communications products and systems, including single channel ground and airborne radio systems, multiband manpack and handheld radios, multi-channel manpack and airborne radios, and single-channel airborne radios, as well as wideband rifleman team, ground, and high frequency manpack radios.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Harris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.