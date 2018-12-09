Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Purchases 3,265 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 116.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $85.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Sunday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $125.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $135.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.68.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 2,006.63% and a net margin of 23.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $3,824,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Schumacher sold 94,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total value of $8,809,621.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,004,604.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

