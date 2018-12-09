HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (ASLN)

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 166.67% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Our price target is derived from a market value of the firm at $382M. This valuation includes a discounted cash flow analysis based asset value of $392M for varlitinib and ASLAN003, using a 15% discount rate and 0.5% terminal growth rate and excluding $10M debt.””

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Shares of ASLN opened at $4.50 on Friday. ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.27. Equities analysts predict that ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 during the 2nd quarter worth $2,532,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5 during the 2nd quarter worth $12,660,000. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

About ASLAN PHARMACEUTICALS ADR REP 5

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for global markets. It targets diseases that are highly prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor inhibitor that is being studied in global pivotal trials (TreeTopp) for biliary tract cancer, and conducting Phase 2/3 clinical trials for gastric cancer, as well as testing in a single-arm pivotal clinical trial in biliary tract cancer in China.

