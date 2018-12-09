Head to Head Analysis: Electrocore (ECOR) versus Aradigm (ARDM)

Electrocore (NASDAQ:ECOR) and Aradigm (NASDAQ:ARDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Electrocore alerts:

This table compares Electrocore and Aradigm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrocore $810,000.00 186.02 -$35.79 million N/A N/A Aradigm $14.47 million 0.57 -$10.70 million ($0.72) -0.75

Aradigm has higher revenue and earnings than Electrocore.

Profitability

This table compares Electrocore and Aradigm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrocore N/A N/A N/A Aradigm -374.80% N/A -374.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Electrocore and Aradigm, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrocore 0 0 3 0 3.00 Aradigm 0 1 0 0 2.00

Electrocore currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 305.66%. Given Electrocore’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Electrocore is more favorable than Aradigm.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Electrocore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.0% of Aradigm shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Aradigm shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Electrocore beats Aradigm on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electrocore Company Profile

electroCore, LLC, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. It is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only vagus nerve stimulation therapy, for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Aradigm Company Profile

Aradigm Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment and prevention of severe respiratory diseases. Its lead development candidates are proprietary formulations of the potent antibiotic ciprofloxacin, including Linhaliq and Lipoquin that are delivered by inhalation for the management of infections associated with severe respiratory diseases, including non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and non-tuberculosis mycobacterium. The company is also developing inhaled ciprofloxacin formulations for treatment of patients with cystic fibrosis, and has tested for the prevention and treatment of inhaled bioterrorism infections, such as Coxiella burnetii or Q fever, inhalation anthrax, tularemia, melioidosis and pneumonic plague. Aradigm Corporation has collaboration agreements with Grifols, S.A. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.