Head to Head Analysis: MDC Partners (MDCA) versus Northsight Capital (NCAP)

MDC Partners (NASDAQ:MDCA) and Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MDC Partners and Northsight Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDC Partners 12.00% -0.82% 0.12% Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of MDC Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of MDC Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MDC Partners and Northsight Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDC Partners $1.51 billion 0.12 $241.84 million $0.61 5.26 Northsight Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MDC Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Northsight Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MDC Partners and Northsight Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDC Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67 Northsight Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

MDC Partners presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.92%. Given MDC Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MDC Partners is more favorable than Northsight Capital.

Summary

MDC Partners beats Northsight Capital on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

MDC Partners Company Profile

MDC Partners Inc. provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services. The company was formerly known as MDC Corporation Inc. and changed its name to MDC Partners Inc. in January 2004. MDC Partners Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Northsight Capital Company Profile

Northsight Capital, Inc. provides various online directories for a range of businesses engaged in the sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. The company's principal product categories include a monthly listing and a paid advertising in one or more of the company's online directories; and leasing to customers one or more Internet domain names for the customer's use, as well as subscription to membership in Crush Mobile's dating applications. It operates WeedDepot.com, a smart phone and Internet platform directory with geo-mapping for dispensaries, doctors and clinics, head shops, tattoo parlors, and vape lounges; RateMyStrain.com, a site on which individuals or dispensaries can rate or insert new strains commenting on their use and effect; 420Careers.com for individuals looking to hire or seeking a job in the cannabis space; and MJBizWire.com that distributes new events for companies in the cannabis space. The company also operates MarijuanaRecipes.com, a Website where subscribers can find hundreds of recipes and ingredients for creating snacks, meals, and deserts using infused cannabis; WikiWeed.com, an informational, user-driven wiki focused on recreational and medical marijuana topics and information that allows collaborative editing of its content and structure by users; MarijuanaMD.com, a directory of medical doctors who are willing to issue medical marijuana cards to patients; and TheMarijuanaCompanies.com, a directory of the company's Websites. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

