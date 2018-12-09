Head-To-Head Comparison: AmBase (ABCP) versus J.W. Mays (MAYS)

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) and J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AmBase and J.W. Mays’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmBase N/A -5.94% -5.05% J.W. Mays 12.81% 0.25% 0.20%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of J.W. Mays shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of AmBase shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.8% of J.W. Mays shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for AmBase and J.W. Mays, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmBase 0 0 0 0 N/A J.W. Mays 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AmBase and J.W. Mays’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmBase N/A N/A -$48.05 million N/A N/A J.W. Mays $19.30 million 4.06 $2.97 million N/A N/A

J.W. Mays has higher revenue and earnings than AmBase.

Volatility and Risk

AmBase has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J.W. Mays has a beta of -0.29, suggesting that its share price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

J.W. Mays beats AmBase on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AmBase

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc. owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in the United States. Its properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York, as well as Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

