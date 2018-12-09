Head to Head Comparison: Science Applications International (SAIC) versus Unisys (UIS)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Unisys (NYSE:UIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Science Applications International and Unisys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 4.29% 61.00% 10.04% Unisys 3.62% -15.39% 7.96%

Dividends

Science Applications International pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Unisys does not pay a dividend. Science Applications International pays out 35.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.3% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Science Applications International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Unisys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Science Applications International has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unisys has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and Unisys’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $4.45 billion 0.66 $179.00 million $3.53 19.66 Unisys $2.74 billion 0.24 -$65.30 million $2.42 5.27

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Unisys. Unisys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Science Applications International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Science Applications International and Unisys, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 0 4 2 0 2.33 Unisys 0 3 2 0 2.40

Science Applications International presently has a consensus price target of $84.83, indicating a potential upside of 22.24%. Unisys has a consensus price target of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.73%. Given Science Applications International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Unisys.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Unisys on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure. The company serves the U.S. military comprising Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, and Coast Guard; the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency; the National Aeronautics and Space Administration; the U.S. Department of State; and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation provides information technology services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment provides cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. The Technology segment designs and develops software, hardware, and other related products. It offers a range of data-center, infrastructure management, and cloud computing services for clients to virtualize and automate data-center environments. This segment also provides industry application products, which allow law enforcement agencies to share critical investigative intelligence and integrated child support case management tools; travel and transportation companies to manage freight and distribution and leverage predictive analytics; and life sciences and healthcare companies to manage medical devices and visibility over the pharmaceutical supply chain, as well as offers financial solutions to deliver banking. In addition, its products include Unisys ClearPath Forward hardware-independent software for high-volume enterprise computing; and Unisys Stealth security software, which enables trusted identities to access micro-segmented critical assets and safely communicate through secure and encrypted channels. The company serves customers in the government, commercial, and financial services markets through direct sales force, distributors, resellers, and alliance partners. Unisys Corporation was founded in 1886 and is based in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania.

