Head to Head Comparison: S&W Seed (SANW) versus Yew Bio-Pharm Group (YEWB)

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) and Yew Bio-Pharm Group (OTCMKTS:YEWB) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for S&W Seed and Yew Bio-Pharm Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&W Seed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Yew Bio-Pharm Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&W Seed presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 105.99%. Given S&W Seed’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe S&W Seed is more favorable than Yew Bio-Pharm Group.

Volatility & Risk

S&W Seed has a beta of -0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yew Bio-Pharm Group has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares S&W Seed and Yew Bio-Pharm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&W Seed -3.63% -2.21% -1.22% Yew Bio-Pharm Group -17.24% -13.98% -11.94%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares S&W Seed and Yew Bio-Pharm Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&W Seed $64.09 million 1.08 -$4.72 million ($0.22) -12.14 Yew Bio-Pharm Group $40.54 million 0.21 $3.21 million N/A N/A

Yew Bio-Pharm Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than S&W Seed.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.3% of S&W Seed shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of S&W Seed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.7% of Yew Bio-Pharm Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

S&W Seed beats Yew Bio-Pharm Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

About Yew Bio-Pharm Group

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) Raw Materials, Yew Trees, Handicrafts, and Others. The TCM Raw Materials segment engages in the production and sale of raw materials that are used in the manufacture of TCM. It offers yew raw materials, including branches and leaves of yew trees. The Yew Tree segment is involved in growing and selling yew seedlings and mature trees. It cultivates and sells yew seedlings and trees to state-owned enterprises and private businesses for reforestation in the provinces of Heilongjiang and Jilin; and sells potted yew trees to retail customers. The Handicrafts segment manufactures and sells furniture and handicrafts made of yew timber. The Others segment sells yew candles, pine needle extracts, complex taxus cuspidate extract, composite northeast yew extract, and yew essential oil soap. The company also sells wood ear mushroom. Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in El Monte, California.

