Head to Head Contrast: Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI) vs. Wound Management Technologies (WNDM)

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) and Wound Management Technologies (OTCMKTS:WNDM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Allied Healthcare Products has a beta of -0.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wound Management Technologies has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Wound Management Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Healthcare Products $33.76 million 0.24 -$2.19 million N/A N/A Wound Management Technologies $6.30 million 1.14 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Wound Management Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Allied Healthcare Products.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.0% of Allied Healthcare Products shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Wound Management Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allied Healthcare Products and Wound Management Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Healthcare Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Wound Management Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Allied Healthcare Products and Wound Management Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Healthcare Products -8.02% -19.00% -14.86% Wound Management Technologies 1.79% 12.58% 5.17%

Summary

Wound Management Technologies beats Allied Healthcare Products on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company's respiratory care/anesthesia products comprise air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products include aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, and portable suction equipment. It also provides medical gas equipment, which comprise construction products consisting of in-wall medical system components, central station pumps and compressors, and headwalls; regulation devices and suction equipment comprising flowmeters, vacuum regulators, and pressure regulators, as well as related adapters, fittings, and hoses that measure, regulate, monitor, and transfer medical gases from walled piping or equipment to patients; and disposable oxygen cylinders to provide oxygen for short periods. In addition, the company offers medical products that include respiratory/resuscitation products comprising demand resuscitation valves, portable resuscitation systems, bag masks and related products, emergency transport ventilators, precision oxygen regulators, minilators, multilators, and humidifiers; and trauma and patient handling products, such as spine immobilization products, pneumatic anti-shock garments, and trauma burn kits. It serves hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, emergency medical products dealers, and others. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

About Wound Management Technologies

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017. WNDM Medical Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

