Head to Head Contrast: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 4 1 0 1.86 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 8 4 0 2.33

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus target price of $162.82, indicating a potential downside of 4.70%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus target price of $47.73, indicating a potential upside of 50.18%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 8.14% 35.18% 13.81% Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0.95% 6.96% 3.11%

Dividends

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers does not pay a dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 0.59, meaning that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.8% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.03 billion 1.35 $247.62 million $8.87 19.26 Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.38 billion 0.30 $30.01 million $2.49 12.76

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 20, 2018, the company operated 655 Cracker Barrel Old Country stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 480 company-owned restaurants located in 39 states and 2 Canadian provinces; and had 86 casual-dining restaurants operated by franchisees in 15 states. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

