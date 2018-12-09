Head-To-Head Review: Benchmark Electronics (BHE) vs. SMTC (SMTX)

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) and SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.6% of SMTC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Benchmark Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.7% of SMTC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Benchmark Electronics has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SMTC has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Benchmark Electronics and SMTC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benchmark Electronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 SMTC 0 0 0 0 N/A

Benchmark Electronics presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.82%. Given Benchmark Electronics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Benchmark Electronics is more favorable than SMTC.

Dividends

Benchmark Electronics pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. SMTC does not pay a dividend. Benchmark Electronics pays out 37.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Benchmark Electronics and SMTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benchmark Electronics -3.14% 5.92% 3.66% SMTC -0.07% -0.56% -0.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Benchmark Electronics and SMTC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benchmark Electronics $2.47 billion 0.40 -$31.96 million $1.61 14.01 SMTC $139.23 million 0.60 -$7.84 million N/A N/A

SMTC has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benchmark Electronics.

Summary

SMTC beats Benchmark Electronics on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products. Its services include comprehensive and integrated design and manufacturing services and solutions from initial product concept to volume production, including direct order fulfillment and aftermarket services. The company was founded by Cary T. Fu, Steven A. Barton and Donald E. Nigbor in 1979 and is headquartered in Angleton, TX.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services. It provides integrated contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers and technology companies primarily in the industrial, networking and communications, power and energy, and medical market sectors. SMTC Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

