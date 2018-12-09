Head-To-Head Review: First Savings Financial Group (FSFG) vs. Equitable Financial (EQFN)

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) and Equitable Financial (NASDAQ:EQFN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Equitable Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Savings Financial Group 19.66% 12.67% 1.24% Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

First Savings Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Equitable Financial does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Savings Financial Group and Equitable Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Savings Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Equitable Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Savings Financial Group presently has a consensus price target of $75.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.37%. Given First Savings Financial Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Savings Financial Group is more favorable than Equitable Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Savings Financial Group and Equitable Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Savings Financial Group $55.45 million 2.36 $10.90 million N/A N/A Equitable Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Savings Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Equitable Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.2% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of First Savings Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Equitable Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Savings Financial Group beats Equitable Financial on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multifamily loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, land and land development loans, and multi-family real estate loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio; and provides reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. First Savings Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Clarksville, Indiana.

Equitable Financial Company Profile

Equitable Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Equitable Bank that provides various banking products and services in Nebraska, the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending products include commercial lines of credit and term loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural operating loans, agricultural real estate loans, and one-to four-family residential real estate loans, as well as home equity loans, construction and land loans, and consumer loans. It also offers retail brokerage services under the Equitable Wealth Management name; and invests in securities. Equitable Financial Corp. operates through its main office in Grand Island, Nebraska; one full-service branch in each of Grand Island, North Platte, and Omaha, Nebraska; and one additional limited service branch in Grand Island. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Grand Island, Nebraska. Equitable Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Equitable Financial MHC.

