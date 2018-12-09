Head to Head Review: GenMark Diagnostics (GNMK) vs. Atossa Genetics (ATOS)

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) and GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atossa Genetics and GenMark Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atossa Genetics N/A -167.87% -101.07% GenMark Diagnostics -79.33% -95.36% -50.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atossa Genetics and GenMark Diagnostics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atossa Genetics N/A N/A -$8.12 million N/A N/A GenMark Diagnostics $52.52 million 5.36 -$61.85 million ($1.21) -4.16

Atossa Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GenMark Diagnostics.

Volatility and Risk

Atossa Genetics has a beta of 3.66, indicating that its share price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GenMark Diagnostics has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Atossa Genetics and GenMark Diagnostics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atossa Genetics 0 0 2 0 3.00 GenMark Diagnostics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atossa Genetics presently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 468.18%. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 105.43%. Given Atossa Genetics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atossa Genetics is more favorable than GenMark Diagnostics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Atossa Genetics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of GenMark Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GenMark Diagnostics beats Atossa Genetics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc. a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions. It offers ForeCYTE Breast Aspirator and FullCYTE Breast Aspirator, which collects specimens of nipple aspirate fluid (NAF)for cytological testing at a laboratory; and a transport kit to assist with the packaging and transport of NAF samples to a laboratory, as well as manufactures and sells various medical devices primarily consisting of tools to assist breast surgeons. Atossa Genetics Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc., a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results. The company offers XT-8 instrument, and related diagnostic and research tests, as well as certain custom manufactured reagents that enable reference laboratories and hospitals to support a range of molecular tests with a workstation and disposable test cartridges. It also provides diagnostic tests for use with its XT-8 system that includes respiratory viral panel, cystic fibrosis genotyping test, thrombophilia risk test, a warfarin sensitivity test, and hepatitis C virus genotyping test and associated custom manufactured reagents, as well as 2C19 genotyping test. The company sells its products through direct sales and technically specialized service organization in the United States and Europe. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

