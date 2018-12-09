Head-To-Head Survey: 111 (YI) & Express Scripts (ESRX)

111 (NASDAQ:YI) and Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.3% of 111 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Express Scripts shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Express Scripts shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 111 and Express Scripts, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 111 0 0 1 0 3.00 Express Scripts 1 13 3 0 2.12

Express Scripts has a consensus price target of $90.54, indicating a potential downside of 5.54%. Given Express Scripts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Express Scripts is more favorable than 111.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 111 and Express Scripts’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 111 $145.00 million 4.19 -$37.56 million N/A N/A Express Scripts $100.06 billion 0.54 $4.52 billion $7.10 13.50

Express Scripts has higher revenue and earnings than 111.

Profitability

This table compares 111 and Express Scripts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 111 N/A N/A N/A Express Scripts 4.83% 25.43% 8.94%

Summary

Express Scripts beats 111 on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 111

111, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers. It also offers a suite of cloud-based solutions and Internet-based software services, including the provision of access to business applications and service modules, such as customer relationship management, supply chain management, online medical consultation, e-prescriptions, digital contract sales organization, and precision marketing. In addition, the company is involved in warehousing, logistics, procurement, research and development, and consulting activities; and software development and information technology support businesses. As of June 30, 2018, 111, Inc. had a network of 12 offline retail pharmacies branded as Yi Hao Pharmacy in Guangzhou, Shanghai, Tianjin, and Kunshan. It services pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical professionals and consumers. The company was formerly known as New Peak Group and changed its name to 111, Inc. in April 2018. 111, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services. This segment also provides Medicare, Medicaid, and health insurance marketplace products; Express Scripts SafeGuardRx, a suite of solutions targeting the therapy classes that pose clinical challenges and budgetary threat to its clients; and Inside Rx, a program that provide affordable access to medication for uninsured and underinsured individuals. Its Other Business Operations segment distributes specialty pharmaceuticals and medical supplies, including injectable and infusible pharmaceuticals and medications to treat specialty and rare/orphan diseases. This segment also provides medical benefit management solutions for radiology, cardiology, musculoskeletal disorders, sleep disorders, post-acute care, genetic lab, specialty pharmacy, and medical oncology. The company serves managed care organizations, health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers' compensation plans, government health programs, providers, clinics, hospitals, and others. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 4 automated dispensing home delivery pharmacies; 1 non-automated dispensing home delivery pharmacy; 7 non-dispensing order processing centers; 5 patient contact centers; 9 specialty home delivery pharmacies; and 34 specialty branch pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Aristotle Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Express Scripts Holding Company in April 2012. Express Scripts Holding Company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

