Head-To-Head Survey: Exceed (EDSFF) versus Wolverine World Wide (WWW)

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) and Exceed (OTCMKTS:EDSFF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Wolverine World Wide and Exceed, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolverine World Wide 0 5 7 0 2.58 Exceed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus price target of $39.27, suggesting a potential upside of 18.79%. Given Wolverine World Wide’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wolverine World Wide is more favorable than Exceed.

Volatility and Risk

Wolverine World Wide has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exceed has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Wolverine World Wide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Exceed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and Exceed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wolverine World Wide $2.35 billion 1.33 $300,000.00 $1.64 20.16 Exceed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wolverine World Wide has higher revenue and earnings than Exceed.

Profitability

This table compares Wolverine World Wide and Exceed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolverine World Wide 4.45% 20.26% 8.81% Exceed N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Wolverine World Wide pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Exceed does not pay a dividend. Wolverine World Wide pays out 19.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Wolverine World Wide beats Exceed on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots. The company sources and markets a range of footwear styles, such as shoes, boots, and sandals under the Bates, Cat, Chaco, Harley-Davidson, Hush Puppies, HyTest, Keds, Merrell, Saucony, Sebago, Soft Style, Sperry, Stride Rite, and Wolverine brand names. It also markets apparel and accessories under the Merrell and Wolverine brands, as well as licenses its brands for use on non-footwear products, including the Hush Puppies apparel, eyewear, watches, socks, handbags, and plush toys; the Wolverine brand eyewear and gloves; and the Keds, Saucony, Sperry brand apparel. In addition, the company markets pigskin leather under the Wolverine Warrior Leather, Weather Tight, and All Season Weather Leathers trademarks for use in the footwear industry. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. sells its products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and certain countries in continental Europe and Asia Pacific to department stores, national chains, catalog and specialty retailers, independent retailers, uniform outlets, and mass merchant and government customers through retail stores, as well as through third-party licensees and distributors. As of December 30, 2017, the company operated 81 retail stores, as well as 29 consumer-direct Websites. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. was founded in 1883 and is based in Rockford, Michigan.

About Exceed

Exceed Company Ltd. is engaged in the design, development, and wholesale of footwear, apparel, and accessories under the brand name of Xidelong in the People's Republic of China. It provides footwear products, including running, leisure, basketball, skateboarding, canvas, tennis, and outdoor footwear products; apparel products comprising sports tops, pants, jackets, track suits, and coats; and accessories, such as bags, socks, hats, and caps. The company offers its products for the customers aging between 15 to 35 years through various distributors. Exceed Company Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

