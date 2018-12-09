Helmerich & Payne (HP) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Seaport Global Securities

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00. Seaport Global Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Shares of HP opened at $60.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.86 and a beta of 1.30. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $696.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.89 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 13,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $782,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,765. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 831,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,727,000 after purchasing an additional 95,406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 326,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,930 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 277,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,677,000 after purchasing an additional 174,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

