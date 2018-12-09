Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. trimmed its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Helmerich & Payne makes up approximately 1.2% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $5,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 48,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $947,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 200,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of HP stock opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.72 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 433.86 and a beta of 1.30.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $696.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $69.00 price objective on Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

In other news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $968,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $782,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,813,273.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,765. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/helmerich-payne-inc-hp-shares-sold-by-greylin-investment-mangement-inc.html.

About Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.