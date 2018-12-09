Hershey Co (HSY) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.06% of Hershey worth $13,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 42.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,089,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,053 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hershey by 11.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,374,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,616,000 after buying an additional 240,286 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,188,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,615,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its stake in Hershey by 19.5% in the second quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,481,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,849,000 after buying an additional 241,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hershey by 78.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,316,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,235,000 after buying an additional 580,206 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hershey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Hershey and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

NYSE HSY opened at $107.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.01. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $89.10 and a 12-month high of $115.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55. Hershey had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 102.30%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.722 dividend. This represents a $2.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other news, insider Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $161,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,270,836.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Patricia A. Little sold 17,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $1,811,667.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,819,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,881 shares of company stock worth $9,579,554 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

