Hertz Global (HTZ) vs. HyreCar (HYRE) Head to Head Survey

Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) and HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hertz Global and HyreCar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hertz Global 5.29% -2.50% -0.14% HyreCar N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of HyreCar shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Hertz Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hertz Global and HyreCar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hertz Global $8.80 billion 0.16 $327.00 million ($1.59) -10.42 HyreCar $3.22 million 6.55 -$4.27 million N/A N/A

Hertz Global has higher revenue and earnings than HyreCar.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hertz Global and HyreCar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hertz Global 3 2 1 0 1.67 HyreCar 0 1 0 0 2.00

Hertz Global currently has a consensus target price of $16.20, indicating a potential downside of 2.23%. HyreCar has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 121.98%. Given HyreCar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HyreCar is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Summary

HyreCar beats Hertz Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hertz Global

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands in approximately 9,700 corporate and franchisee locations throughout North America, Europe, The Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide airport general use vehicle rental companies.

About HyreCar

HyreCar Inc. operates a Web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. The company has a strategic partnership with DriveItAway and the PassTime to deliver dealer-focused vehicle tracking and inventory management solution. HyreCar Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

